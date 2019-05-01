Pence started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Pence entered Tuesday's game 10-for-28 (.357) with two home runs and 10 RBI in his last seven starts. That production has earned him more playing time in the short term, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "He has earned it," manager Chris Woodward said. "I don't think he's going to play every day. It's more of while he is hot, you get him in there as much as you can. He's doing well." Having Pence in the lineup costs Delino DeShields, who came off the bench for the second time in three games Tuesday.