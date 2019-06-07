Pence went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Pence got the home team on the board in the second inning with a solo shot to left field, ending his nine-game stretch without a home run. The veteran continues to play every day with some key hitters currently injured and will hope to maintain the form that has made him such an important piece of the lineup in the early going. Pence will look to build on this effort in the next series at home against the Athletics.

