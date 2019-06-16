Pence was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds in the fifth inning with an apparent groin or hamstring injury, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Pence appeared to suffer the injury while attempting to run down a fly ball along the right-field line. The outfielder looked to be in a fair deal of pain while walking off the field with a noticeable limp, suggesting his injury could be more than a day-to-day concern. The Rangers will reassess his condition after the game and presumably provide an update at that time. It's possible the full extent of his injury may not be known until Monday in the event the Rangers elect to send Pence in for an MRI.