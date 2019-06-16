Rangers' Hunter Pence: Exits with lower-body injury
Pence was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds in the fifth inning with an apparent groin or hamstring injury, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Pence appeared to suffer the injury while attempting to run down a fly ball along the right-field line. The outfielder looked to be in a fair deal of pain while walking off the field with a noticeable limp, suggesting his injury could be more than a day-to-day concern. The Rangers will reassess his condition after the game and presumably provide an update at that time. It's possible the full extent of his injury may not be known until Monday in the event the Rangers elect to send Pence in for an MRI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...