Pence (groin) will undergo a medical evaluation Monday and is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence reported no issues with his groin while playing each of the past four days with Double-A Frisco, so Monday's checkup is viewed as a formality more than anything else. Texas may be judicious in its initial usage with Pence in the outfield coming off a month-long absence due to the injury, but the designated-hitter spot presents a path for the All-Star to see steady at-bats once he's reinstated. Prior to landing on the IL, Pence was in the midst of a resurgent season, posting a .294 average and 15 home runs across 215 plate appearances.