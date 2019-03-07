Rangers' Hunter Pence: Eyes return to field next week

Pence (oblique) hopes to play the field early next week, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

He has been limited to DH duty for over a week, but it sounds like things are trending in the right direction. Even if he makes the team out of camp, it seems unlikely that Pence would get enough playing time to be relevant in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories