Pence (groin) took live batting practice Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pence also did some running along the infield as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since June 17. While the veteran if making progress, he isn't expected to return before the end of the month, leaving Shin-Soo Choo and Willie Calhoun to split DH duties in the meantime.

