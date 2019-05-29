Pence went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, a double, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base Tuesday in the Rangers' 11-4 win over the Mariners.

Both of Pence's RBI came in the Rangers' seven-run fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the final outcome. Though he's delivered most of his value this season through his .308 average and 11 home runs, Pence showed he can still make an impact on the bases when given the green light. He and Shin-Soo Choo both nabbed bags in the seventh inning in a double steal, giving Pence his second theft of the campaign. The veteran will be back in the lineup for Wednesday's day game, starting in left field and serving as the Rangers' cleanup hitter.