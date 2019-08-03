Pence went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder's seventh-inning solo shot was his first home run since he returned from the IL on July 16. Pence has stayed fairly productive despite the power outage, and on the season he's now slashing .299/.350/.573 with 16 homers and 53 RBI in 68 games.