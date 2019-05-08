Pence went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and two-run double in a 5-4 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder supplied all of the offense for the Rangers, which wasn't enough in the one-run defeat. Texas hasn't been using Pence as an everyday player this year, but he is 9-for-21 (.429) with two homers and 11 RBI in his last seven games. That's probably going to earn him more playing time. Overall, he is batting .333 with nine extra-base hits, including four homers, 17 RBI, 16 runs and one steal in 63 at-bats.