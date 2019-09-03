Pence (back) had an injection in Texas and will likely rejoin his teammates Thursday when the Rangers kick off a series in Baltimore, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

The 36-year-old Pence has been resurgent this year, but the Rangers shouldn't be allocating him too many plate appearances when he returns. The team is crowded in the outfield and should give as many at-bats as possible to Willie Calhoun and Nomar Mazara.