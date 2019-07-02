Pence (groin) experienced some tightness in his hamstring Monday during his final at-bat for Double-A Frisco in the first game of his rehab assignment, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pence will leave Frisco and rejoin the Rangers in Arlington on Tuesday for an evaluation. Even if doctors determine that Pence avoided a major setback, his chances of being ready to return from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break don't look promising. Expect the Rangers to provide an updated timeline for the outfielder's return later Tuesday.