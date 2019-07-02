Rangers' Hunter Pence: Has setback in first rehab game
Pence (groin) experienced some tightness in his hamstring Monday during his final at-bat for Double-A Frisco in the first game of his rehab assignment, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pence will leave Frisco and rejoin the Rangers in Arlington on Tuesday for an evaluation. Even if doctors determine that Pence avoided a major setback, his chances of being ready to return from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break don't look promising. Expect the Rangers to provide an updated timeline for the outfielder's return later Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Aggravates groin injury•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: To begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Nearing activation•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Faces live pitching•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Likely out through June•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Expected back in 10-to-14 days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.