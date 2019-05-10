Rangers' Hunter Pence: Homers in third straight game
Pence went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Astros.
Pence, who homered for a third straight game, nearly missed a second dinger but was robbed by Houston's Josh Reddick with two men on in the ninth inning. He served as the designated hitter Thursday and should see more playing time going forward after the Rangers demoted Delino DeShields to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Pence, who is slashing .343/.416/.687 over 77 plate appearances, will split left field and DH with the 36-year-old Shin-Soo Choo for now.
