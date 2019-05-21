Pence went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 10-9 win over the Mariners.

It seemed like Monday would be a good spot for the left-handed hitting Willie Calhoun. Seattle was throwing right-hander Mike League, but Pence got the call based on his success against Leake (16-for-42, .381). At some point, Texas manager Chris Woodward may want to focus more on Calhoun's development in the majors than getting at-bats for the 36-year-old Pence, regardless of the empirical evidence.