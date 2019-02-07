Rangers' Hunter Pence: Invited to Rangers' camp
Pence signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Pence isn't ready to call it quits yet, though he was forced to settle for a minor-league deal after turning in a career-worst campaign in 2018 (.226/.258/.332 with four homers in 97 games). The veteran outfielder was more than 40 percent worse than a league average hitter last season (59 wRC+), so he seems unlikely to make an impact at the major-league level entering his age 35/36 season.
