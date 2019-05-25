Rangers' Hunter Pence: Knocks in go-ahead run
Pence finished 2-for-4 with a double, two-run single and a run scored in Friday's win over the Angels.
Pence hit a leadoff double and scored a run in the sixth to bring the Rangers within one. He then singled on a sharp line drive to center fielder Mike Trout in the seventh to score another pair of runs and give the Rangers the lead for good. The 36-year-old continues to prove himself as a key piece in the Texas lineup after struggling in San Francisco last year. He's now batting .316/.365/.649 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 25 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...