Pence finished 2-for-4 with a double, two-run single and a run scored in Friday's win over the Angels.

Pence hit a leadoff double and scored a run in the sixth to bring the Rangers within one. He then singled on a sharp line drive to center fielder Mike Trout in the seventh to score another pair of runs and give the Rangers the lead for good. The 36-year-old continues to prove himself as a key piece in the Texas lineup after struggling in San Francisco last year. He's now batting .316/.365/.649 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 25 runs scored.

