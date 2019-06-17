Pence (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Pence exited Sunday's game with right groin tightness after pulling up while attempting to run down a flyball in right field, and an MRI on Monday confirmed the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the injured list. The Rangers have yet to provide a timetable for Pence's return, though he'll be eligible for activation June 27. Willie Calhoun (quadriceps) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should see time at DH and in the outfield in place of Pence.

