Rangers' Hunter Pence: Lands on injured list
Pence was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain Tuesday.
The assignment was made retroactive to Saturday, so Pence could return as soon as next Tuesday if he's healthy enough to do so. Nick Solak has been serving as the designated hitter in his absence. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was recalled to take Pence's place on the roster.
