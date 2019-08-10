Pence went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

While he hasn't regained his pre-injury form, Pence is showing signs of life at the plate with two homers in his last four starts. It's not clear how much playing time the 36-year-old will get down the stretch, but his .901 OPS on the season remains the best mark of his career, and his 17 home runs still has him on pace for his first 20-HR campaign since 2014.