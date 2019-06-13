Rangers' Hunter Pence: Leads team in RBI
Pence went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Boston.
Pence gave Texas an early lead with a two-run double in the first inning, giving him four RBI over the last two games. He's emerged from a part-time player in April to the Rangers' leading RBI man with 45. Despite the unexpected contributions, Pence's playing time may take a hit when Joey Gallo (oblique) and Willie Calhoun (quadriceps) return from injury. The Rangers issued good reports on each injured player Wednesday, noting Calhoun is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday while Gallo is swinging a bat.
