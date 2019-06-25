Pence (groin) is unlikely to return until July, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

He is only running at 60-70 percent, which manager Chris Woodward says likely rules Pence out through the series in Tampa Bay this weekend. Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara should typically start from center to left while Shin-Soo Choo and Willie Calhoun start in left field and designated hitter while Pence is sidelined.