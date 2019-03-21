Rangers' Hunter Pence: Makes Opening Day roster

Pence will be on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence's bat has trailed off in the last two seasons, and he hit just .226/.258/.332 in 97 games for the Giants last season. Still, the Rangers likely wanted some veteran leadership on their young, rebuilding roster. Willie Calhoun will subsequently lose out on a bench spot and head to Triple-A Round Rock.

