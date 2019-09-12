Rangers' Hunter Pence: May not return this season
Pence (back) said he isn't sure if he'll return this season, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Pence has been sidelined since Aug. 22 due to back issues, and it doesn't sound like a return before the end of the season is guaranteed. The veteran said he would like to continue playing in 2020 -- even if he doesn't return this year -- though he wants to get back to full health first.
