Rangers' Hunter Pence: Monster day at dish
Pence 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Mariners.
Pence clocked a two-run shot in the third inning, his third this month, and added RBI hits in the first and fifth frames. In just 57 plate appearances, he owns a .898 OPS with 13 RBI. Pence might be in for a career resurgence in Texas after hitting just .249 in 231 games with the Giants from 2017-2018.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Connects on first homer•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Starts in left field•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Added to roster, starting in opener•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Plays field, continues to hit•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Scheduled for field duty Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...