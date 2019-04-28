Pence 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Mariners.

Pence clocked a two-run shot in the third inning, his third this month, and added RBI hits in the first and fifth frames. In just 57 plate appearances, he owns a .898 OPS with 13 RBI. Pence might be in for a career resurgence in Texas after hitting just .249 in 231 games with the Giants from 2017-2018.