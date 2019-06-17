Pence will undergo an MRI on his injured right groin Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence was removed from Sunday's game with an injury that did not good, per manager Chris Woodward. "I saw what you saw," Woodward said. "I am not a doctor, but when it looks like he got shot, it's never a good sign. Hunter is kind of a freak, so maybe he'll be better than I anticipated. When you see a guy pull up like that, it's typically never a good sign. I don't think it's great, but we'll see the severity of it [Monday]." With the possibility Pence going on the injured list, the Rangers can opt to active Willie Calhoun (quadriceps), who just played four games while on rehab for Triple-A Nashville.