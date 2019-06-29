Pence (groin) could be activated as soon as Sunday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Pence ran the bases prior to Friday's game, though not at full speed, and feels he's close to returning. The next step for the All-Star designated hitter is another round of batting practice before the Rangers evaluate him. If Pence does not return Sunday, he's expected to go out on a short rehab stint in the minors.