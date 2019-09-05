Pence (back) will not join the Rangers for their four-game series in Baltimore, which begins Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pence has been on the shelf since Aug. 22 due to back issues and has yet to resume baseball activities, suggesting a return isn't imminent. If and when the veteran does rejoin the Rangers, he'll likely find himself in a bench role as the team looks to give Willie Calhoun and Nomar Mazara (oblique) as many at-bats as possible down the stretch.