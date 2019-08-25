Rangers' Hunter Pence: Not playing until at least Tuesday
Pence (back) will not play Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Pence was scratched from Friday's game and sat out Saturday. With an off day coming Monday, the Rangers will give Pence a full four days to recover ahead of Tuesday's series-opener against the Angels.
