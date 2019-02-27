Rangers' Hunter Pence: Not ready for field

Pence is not ready to play in the field because of a sore right shoulder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The injury hasn't prevented Pence from being the designated hitter. He served as the Rangers' DH for a second straight game Tuesday. The 35-year-old outfielder is in camp on a minor-league deal and is competing with prospect Willie Calhoun for a roster spot.

