Pence said he's still not 100 percent after missing 23 games with a groin injury, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Pence has played DH in the four games since his return from the injured list, and that may continue as he re-acclimates following his absence. He said the groin is improving as the Rangers kicked off a series with the Astros on Friday. "I haven't been able to run that fast until yesterday," Pence said Saturday. "It's still not 100 percent, but it was a lot better. The fact that it's getting better as I play, that's a good place to be."