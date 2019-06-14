Pence is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Cincinnati, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Pence will head to the bench for Friday's series opener with the Rangers having to go without a designated hitter in an NL park. The 36-year-old is enjoying a resurgent season with a .293/.354/.597 slash line and 14 homers in 53 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories