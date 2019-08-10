Pence is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.

Shin-Soo Choo gets the start in center field and will leadoff against right-hander Adrian Houser. Pence is 6-for-21 in his last five starts with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored. The veteran outfielder is slashing .277/.339/.522 against righties and is getting more time off as of late to help with the development of young outfielders Delino DeShields Jr. and Willie Calhoun.

