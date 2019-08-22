Pence went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in the Rangers' 8-7 win over the Angels.

Pence brought in three of the Rangers' final four runs on the day, with his ninth-inning base knock scoring Elvis Andrus and ending the game. The 36-year-old has come through with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four starts and is batting .315/.378/.449 since returning in mid_July from a month-long absence due to a groin injury, which once looked like it would derail his surprising All-Star season.