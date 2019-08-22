Rangers' Hunter Pence: Plates game-winning run
Pence went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in the Rangers' 8-7 win over the Angels.
Pence brought in three of the Rangers' final four runs on the day, with his ninth-inning base knock scoring Elvis Andrus and ending the game. The 36-year-old has come through with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four starts and is batting .315/.378/.449 since returning in mid_July from a month-long absence due to a groin injury, which once looked like it would derail his surprising All-Star season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....