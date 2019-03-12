Rangers' Hunter Pence: Plays field, continues to hit

Pence went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's game against the Angels.

Pence, who had been limited by a sore shoulder, played the field for the first time this spring, and it didn't slow him down at the plate. The homer was the third of the Cactus League for Pence, who is mashing spring pitching (1.319 OPS). Signed to a minor league deal and invite to camp, Pence is hitting his way onto the Opening Day roster. He's blocked in right field, where he's played most of his career, by Nomar Mazara, but a role as fourth outfielder is within reach. If he maintains the offense, expect the rebuilding Rangers to flip him during the season.

