Pence went 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two walks in Monday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Over the last two days, Pence has gone 6-for-8 and reached base a whopping nine times. He's now sporting a .300/.363/.568 slash line -- giving him a career-high .919 OPS -- with 56 RBI across 303 plate appearances.