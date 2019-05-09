Pence went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit grand slam in a 9-6 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

In a surprising move, Pench wasn't in the lineup after he went 3-for-3 with four RBI on Tuesday night. But with the bases loaded in the eighth, Pence tied the game with one swing -- a massive bomb down the left-field line. Pence has mostly been used as a bench player this season, but the 36-year-old is 13-for-32 (.406) with three homers and 15 RBI in the last 11 games. He's certainly making his case for more playing time.