Pence went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.

The veteran outfielder went 0-for-3 on Friday, but bounced right back with his fourth homer in the last five days. The surge has pushed Pence's slash line on the year to .338/.412/.703 through 25 games with seven home runs and 24 RBI, and while it's hard to imagine him continuing this pace much longer -- Pence's last 20-HR campaign came in 2014 -- the 36-year-old has bashed his way into a starting role for the Rangers.