Pence is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Pence will sit for the second time in three days while Shin-Soo Choo gets a day out of the outfield and replaces Pence as the Rangers' designated hitter. Since returning from the 10-day injured list July 16 following a month-long absence due to a groin issue, Pence has gone 10-for-37 (.270 average) with no home runs in 10 games.