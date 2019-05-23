Rangers' Hunter Pence: Records 10th homer
Pence went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.
Pence took Marco Gonzales deep in the sixth inning, accounting for what proved to be the game-winning run. It was his 10th home run of the season, already over double the number he produced across the entirety of the 2018 season. It's been a resurgent season for Pence as he's hitting .312/.364/.651 across 121 plate appearances. While it would have been difficult to sit Pence given the way he's currently hitting, Willie Calhoun's (quad) injury will allow Pence to continue to collect regular at-bats.
