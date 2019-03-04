Rangers' Hunter Pence: Remains limited to DH

Pence remains limited to a designated hitter role due to a sore shoulder, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence has been battling the shoulder issue since at least mid-February. He is able to throw some in practice but isn't taking part in all team drills. After posting an ugly .226/.258/.332 line in 97 games for the Giants last season, it's likely that Pence needs to be fully healthy to claim a big-league role with his new team.

