Pence (groin) will resume a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Pence has been out since mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in early July and appeared to be nearly ready to return to action before suffering a setback in his first game. He'll be back in action following a nine-day break Thursday and doesn't appear to be far away from returning to big-league action.

