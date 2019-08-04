Pence is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Pence will get a breather for the day game after a night game while Shin-Soo Choo steps as the Rangers' designated hitter. Given that the Rangers' status as a non-contending team along with Pence's struggles to hit for much power since returning from a groin injury in mid-July, the veteran could be a candidate to see his role downsized over the final two months of the season. He should at least stick in a part-time role for the next few weeks with Joey Gallo (wrist) still sidelined.