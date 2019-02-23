Rangers' Hunter Pence: Resumes batting practice
Pence (shoulder) was able to complete a round of batting practice Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The activity amounts to a step forward for Pence in his recovery from a sore right shoulder, but his ability to throw without any pain will be a real test of his health. Given his status as a non-roster invitee, Pence probably can't afford an extended absence from Cactus League play if he hopes to secure a reserve outfield role with the big club once Opening Day arrives.
