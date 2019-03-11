Rangers' Hunter Pence: Scheduled for field duty Monday

Pence (shoulder) is scheduled to play the outfield for the first time this spring, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pence has been limited to designated hitter since the start of the Cactus League because of a sore right shoulder but has been going through all the defensive work in practice over the past week. The injured shoulder has not slowed him down at the plate. Pence, who went 3-for-3 with a home run Sunday, is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with four doubles and two homers. If Pence cracks the Opening Day roster, it will be as a fourth outfielder.