Rangers' Hunter Pence: Serves as DH on rehab
Pence (groin) went 0-for-3 with a walk in the first game after restarting his rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco.
Pence played all nine inning while serving as the designated hitter for the RoughRiders. The Rangers will no doubt want to see him in the field and play back-to-back days before bringing him back to MLB.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Restarts rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Avoids new injury•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Aggravates groin injury•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Has setback in first rehab game•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: To begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Nearing activation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...