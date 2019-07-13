Rangers' Hunter Pence: Set for two more rehab games
Pence (groin) will play two additional rehab games and is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
There was a chance Pence could have rejoined the Rangers on Saturday, but he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's contest and wants a couple more games with Double-A Frisco to get back up to speed. Assuming the 36-year-old returns Tuesday as expected, he'll have spent exactly a month on the IL due to the right groin strain.
