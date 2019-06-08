Pence is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

Pence will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in the matinee. The 36-year-old seemed likely to lose out on some playing time following Willie Calhoun's promotion in mid-May, but Pence has remained a lineup fixture with Calhoun on the injured list with a quad injury.