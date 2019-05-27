Pence went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI while scoring twice in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Pence continues to mash the ball, slugging his 11th home run and increasing his season RBI total to 35. He has been particularly hot over his last 16 games, hitting eight home runs and batting .317 (20-for-63) over that stretch. After struggling the last two seasons in San Francisco, Pence has enjoyed a career resurgence this year in Texas, as evidenced by his .309/.356/.650 slash line.