Pence went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Pence launched a 439-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning for his 18th home run of the season. The 36-year-old has seen his playing time drop in August as he has started only six of 13 games this month. On the season, Pence is slashing .287/.345/.567 over 287 plate appearances.