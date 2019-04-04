Rangers' Hunter Pence: Starts in left field

Pence went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Houston.

Pence has hit safely in all three games played thus far, but this was his first start in the field. He took up position in left field with right-hander Gerrit Cole working for the Astros. Pence's first two starts came as the designated hitter in place of Shin-Soo Choo. Of note, right fielder Nomar Mazara suffered a quadriceps injury and is not expected to play Thursday, so Pence may get a start in right field.