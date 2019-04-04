Rangers' Hunter Pence: Starts in left field
Pence went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Houston.
Pence has hit safely in all three games played thus far, but this was his first start in the field. He took up position in left field with right-hander Gerrit Cole working for the Astros. Pence's first two starts came as the designated hitter in place of Shin-Soo Choo. Of note, right fielder Nomar Mazara suffered a quadriceps injury and is not expected to play Thursday, so Pence may get a start in right field.
More News
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Added to roster, starting in opener•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Plays field, continues to hit•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Scheduled for field duty Monday•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Crushes first homer of spring•
-
Rangers' Hunter Pence: Eyes return to field next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?