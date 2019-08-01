Pence is expected to see his playing time diminish over the rest of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels discussed the trades his team didn't make -- Pence and Mike Minor remain on the roster -- and said the Rangers value Pence's clubhouse presence. That said, Pence's 2019 renaissance will take a back seat to the development of young outfielders Willie Calhoun and Delino DeShields.